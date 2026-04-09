US-Iran ceasefire: Uncertainty over what’s next

Two‑week US‑Iran ceasefire pauses war; “who won?” unresolved as Hormuz, Lebanon strikes, Iran capabilities persist.

Al Jazeera examines how a hastily brokered two‑week ceasefire between the United States and Iran has paused a six‑week war without settling the question of who has really “won” – or what comes next for the Strait of Hormuz, Lebanon and the wider Middle East. From the shuttered former Iranian embassy in Washington to the White House and State Department, the programme traces how Donald Trump proclaims a “total and complete victory” and Iran’s leaders hail a historic turning point, even as Tehran retains near‑weapons‑grade uranium, ballistic missiles and control over a key global energy chokepoint, and Israeli strikes in Lebanon continue outside the terms of the truce.