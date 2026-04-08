I feel it in my bones: Trump’s Iran war decision making style

Trump’s instinct vs US intel on Iran; Hormuz leverage, Gulf strikes, shifting aims, echoes of Iraq.

Thirteen days into the war with Iran, President Trump said it would end “when I feel it, feel it in my bones.” This episode of This Is America examines how Trump’s instinct-driven style has collided with – and often ignored – US intelligence assessments on Iran’s missile capabilities, nuclear programme and likely regional retaliation. While Trump warned that Tehran was close to striking “our beautiful America,” his own agencies judged Iran to be years away from such a threat and reported no effort to rebuild enrichment facilities after US strikes. Intelligence officials also repeatedly flagged that Iran would target Gulf states and use the Strait of Hormuz as leverage – exactly what has unfolded. We look at the long, fraught relationship between Trump and the intelligence community, the echoes of the Iraq WMD failures, the resignation of senior counterterrorism officials in protest, and how Netanyahu’s clear war aims contrast with an American president whose objectives keep shifting.