The contradictory demands to end the US-Israel war on Iran

Al Jazeera explores how the United States and Iran are locked in a high-stakes struggle over who gets to decide when – and how – the war ends, and what that means for control of the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Middle East. The programme traces President Donald Trump’s threats of “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day” strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure and bridges ahead of his Hormuz deadline, even as he insists the US is “in deep negotiations” and claims he will know the war is over only when he feels it “in [his] bones.”