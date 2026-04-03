Hormuz on edge: Trump’s Iran strategy under strain

US seeks Iran war exit without losing Hormuz control; Trump urges others to reopen it as US gas prices surge

Al Jazeera examines how the United States is weighing an exit from the Iran war while avoiding loss of control over the Strait of Hormuz — a vital waterway through which 20 percent of the world’s oil flowed before the conflict. The programme highlights President Donald Trump’s shifting stance, from guaranteeing freedom of navigation to urging other nations — particularly in Asia — to “take the lead” in reopening the waterway, while declaring that the US imports “almost no oil through the Hormuz Strait” and “doesn’t need it.” Al Jazeera’s Washington Correspondents Kimberly Halkett at the White House and Richard Gaysford at a New Jersey oil refinery report that despite claims of US energy independence, global oil markets remain interconnected, with US gas prices rising dramatically and the loss of oil in April expected to be twice that of March.