How the war on Iran became JD Vance’s political liability
Al Jazeera examines Donald Trump’s trusted but unconventional team of negotiators and asks whether they are really equipped to deliver peace with Iran. In a city that builds monuments to victory rather than peace, the programme looks at the “angels of peace” Trump has chosen: his son‑in‑law Jared Kushner, real estate tycoon Steve Witkoff, and Vice President JD Vance – a politician who built his brand opposing foreign wars and did not initially support this one.
Published On 27 Apr 2026