Iran’s ‘nuclear dust’: Trump’s risky uranium plan

Donald Trump’s plan to get his hands on what he calls Iran’s “nuclear dust” – and the huge risks that come with it. Reporting from Three Mile Island in Pennsylvania, we examine why Iran’s 60%-enriched uranium stockpile matters so much to Washington, and why Trump insists it must be removed “one way or another”. We break down the science behind enriched uranium and what “nuclear dust” really is, the military challenges of locating and seizing roughly 440kg of highly enriched material buried in bombed sites like Isfahan and Fordow, and the scale of any ground operation needed to dig it out and fly it to the US. Our guests explain why such a raid could take weeks, require thousands of troops under fire, and still fail to capture all the material – and why, despite Trump’s rhetoric, many experts argue that negotiated downblending under IAEA supervision is the only realistic path to reduce the threat.