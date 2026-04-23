What’s next after the US-Iran ceasefire extension?

Al Jazeera explores Donald Trump’s sudden shift from threats of “ending a civilisation” to open‑ended patience with Iran. After weeks of bombs, ultimatums and sliding deadlines, the US president has extended the ceasefire indefinitely while keeping a punishing naval blockade of Iranian ports and tightening moves against Iran’s oil tankers worldwide. The programme asks whether this is a genuine new pressure‑plus‑diplomacy strategy – or simply a president running out of options and buying time.