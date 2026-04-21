Hormuz on edge: Trump caught between Iran’s diplomacy and war factions

Al Jazeera asks a critical question: who is really calling the shots in Iran – and is the US even talking to the right people as it tries to end the US‑Israel war on Iran? From Washington, Vanier sets the scene seven weeks into the conflict. The Iranian state has not collapsed; instead, a new generation of Revolutionary Guard commanders is driving a harder bargain. While Iranian diplomats turn up for talks, the IRGC signals it is ready to maximise economic pain by threatening shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for global oil supplies.