Trump’s Iran weekend strategy: Markets, oil, and military moves

Trump times Iran escalations to weekends/market opens, pairing strikes and pauses with oil/stock messaging.

This is America examines how President Trump’s war on Iran strategy appears closely timed with weekends and market reopenings, blending military escalation with economic messaging. From the launch of US-Israeli strikes on a Saturday to a weekend ultimatum threatening to “obliterate” Iran’s power plants if the Strait of Hormuz stayed closed to a Monday-morning pause on energy strikes that calmed markets and sent oil prices tumbling, we explore how battlefield decisions and investor sentiment have become intertwined. We also look back at the “Twelve-Day War,” which began with a surprise Israeli attack at the start of a market pause in June 2025, and how Trump’s background as a businessman—and his fixation on stock indices as a scorecard for his presidency—shapes this pattern.