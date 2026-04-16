Endgame in Iran: The strategic differences between the US and Israel

Al Jazeera examines how a fragile ceasefire with Iran has exposed deep strategic differences between Washington and Tel Aviv over what the endgame of this war should be. The two‑week truce announced by President Trump on 7 April – and formally accepted by Israel – is now in jeopardy after peace talks in Islamabad collapsed, throwing into sharp relief a key question: is the United States seeking a deal, while Israel is still seeking a decisive victory?