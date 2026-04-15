Strait of Hormuz blockade shifts US strategy to squeeze Iran’s economy

Al Jazeera examines how the Strait of Hormuz has become the new front line in the US–Iran war, and why Washington is now betting on economic pressure rather than air power to force Tehran back to the table. After six weeks of US and Israeli strikes failed to secure a breakthrough – and 21 hours of talks in Islamabad ended without a deal – the President has ordered a naval blockade designed to choke off Iran’s main source of income: oil and gas exports flowing through one of the world’s most strategic waterways.