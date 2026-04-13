Why the US-Iran peace talks in Islamabad collapsed

Why US-Iran peace talks failed, how ceasefire frays, and what Trump’s Hormuz blockade reveals globally.

Al Jazeera examines why high‑level US–Iran peace talks in Islamabad collapsed after 21 hours, and how rival red lines over nuclear power, regional influence and control of the Strait of Hormuz now threaten a fragile ceasefire. From our Washington, DC bureau to the White House, the programme asks what a global superpower is really showing the world about consistency and stability as US negotiators return home empty‑handed and President Donald Trump responds by ordering a naval blockade on Iran’s main energy lifeline.