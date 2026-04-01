War on Iran: Cost of weapons and shift in the nature of warfare

Iran’s cheap drones force costly US intercepts; modern war becomes endurance and economics over firepower

This is America explores how the war on Iran is exposing a fundamental shift in the nature of modern warfare. On paper, the United States holds overwhelming military superiority in budget, technology and global reach – but this conflict is being decided by cost, sustainability and endurance, not raw firepower alone. Iran is relying on low-cost, mass-produced drones and missiles to force the US to respond with highly advanced and extremely expensive air defence systems, turning every interception into an economic loss that can be tens of times the price of the weapon it stops. We examine how this dynamic is transforming the battlefield into a war of economic pressure as much as military force, and ask whether the key question is no longer who is stronger, but who can afford to keep fighting longer.