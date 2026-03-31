Rubio speaks on Iran war and America’s next move

Rubio tells AJE: no Iran nukes, reopen Hormuz; goals in weeks; indirect talks; slams Spain/NATO; no regime change aim.

Al Jazeera’s exclusive interview with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, conducted by Al Jazeera’s Washington Bureau Chief Hashem Ahelbarra. In the interview, Rubio made the Trump administration’s position clear: Iran can never have nuclear weapons, and the Strait of Hormuz must reopen “one way or another”. Rubio stated that US military objectives — destroying Iran’s air force and navy, degrading missile launchers, and destroying weapons factories — will be achieved in weeks, not months. While President Trump always prefers diplomacy, Rubio confirmed indirect talks are ongoing with Iran through intermediaries, and rejected Iran’s demand for sovereignty over the Strait as an illegal precedent. He expressed disappointment with NATO allies like Spain for denying basing rights, warning that the US would re-examine its commitment to the alliance. The show’s panel — including former US diplomat Donald Jensen and Republican strategist Adolfo Franco — discussed the difficulty of verifying military damage, the risk of prolonged conflict, and the challenges of reopening the Strait. They also noted that while Rubio signalled openness to regime change in Iran, he insisted it was not the official objective of the current military operation.