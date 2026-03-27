US-Israel war on Iran tests America’s global role

US–Israel war on Iran is reshaping US global power as allies hang back and rivals watch

This is America asks whether the US–Israel war on Iran is reshaping America’s place in the world. As Washington pushes ahead militarily while many of its traditional allies hold back, old alliances are being tested and rivals are watching closely. We examine what this means for US power on the global stage, how the conflict intersects with shifting regional and great-power politics, and who stands to benefit from any perceived decline in American leadership. Former US Assistant Secretary of State for Public Affairs Philip J. Crowley and Bradley Jardine, Managing Director at the Oxus Society for Central Asian Affairs, join Al Jazeera’s live to unpack this complex geopolitical moment.