Trump pivots to diplomacy as Iran war pressure mounts at home

Trump pivots from bombing threats to 5-day talks pause; WH touts Epic Fury; War Powers vote fails; GOP backs him.

President Trump’s surprise pivot from threatening to bomb Iranian power plants to announcing a five-day pause for diplomatic talks. White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reported that the administration attributes the shift to the “success” of Operation Epic Fury, claiming core military objectives were met in 25 days, though the White House denied a 15-point proposal had been formally presented to Iran. On Capitol Hill, Patty Culhane noted that another War Powers resolution failed along party lines, with Republicans largely sticking with the president, though rising gas prices and the prospect of ground troops could erode support.