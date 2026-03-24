How US diplomacy with Iran collapsed days before strikes began

Was Iran war avoidable? Talks collapsed before Feb 28 strikes as Trump shifted from 10-day window to regime-change calls.

This is America, hosted by Anna Burns-Francis, Al Jazeera examines whether the US war with Iran was avoidable, tracing the collapse of diplomatic talks just days before the first strikes on February 28. White House correspondent Kimberly Halkett reported that President Trump’s pivot from a 10-day negotiation window to open calls for regime change marked the moment diplomacy “failed.”