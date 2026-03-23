How Trump bypassed Congress on Iran war

War powers clash as Trump bypasses Congress on Iran, then negotiates a deal while lawmakers demand an endgame.

This is America, hosted by Anna Burns-Francis, Al Jazeera examines growing tension between the White House and Congress over war powers, as President Trump negotiates with Iran while lawmakers demand a clearer endgame. White House chief correspondent Alan Fisher reported that Trump believes “the power sits squarely” with him, having bypassed Congress before launching the war and now negotiating a potential deal without consultation.