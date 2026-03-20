Iran War: Can the US Still Protect the Gulf?

Gulf allies face near‑daily Iran missiles/drones, testing whether US can still protect Gulf countries.

Anna Burns‑Francis and Phil Lavelle examine whether the United States can still guarantee security for its closest Arab partners as the US–Israel war with Iran spills directly into the Gulf. Despite decades of security cooperation and trillions in Gulf investment, states like Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Kuwait now find themselves under near‑daily missile and drone attacks from Iran—while questioning how far Washington is willing, or able, to protect them.