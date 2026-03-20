Alone at the Strait: Trump, Iran and a Fractured NATO Alliance

Hormuz war strains US ties as Trump demands allied warships; Europe resists, prefers diplomacy over NATO role.

This is America examines how the war with Iran and the battle to reopen the Strait of Hormuz are exposing deep rifts between the United States and its closest allies. As President Trump pressures NATO and Asian partners to send warships and share the burden of securing a vital energy chokepoint, European leaders insist “this is not our war,” favour diplomacy over direct involvement, and resist turning NATO into a Middle East fighting force. From White House frustration and social media ultimatums to Europe’s economic anxieties, domestic politics, and Macron’s cautious stance, we explore whether this crisis is just another “blip” or a serious breakdown of trust that could redefine NATO’s purpose, US influence, and the future of Western unity.