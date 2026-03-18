Iran war – What is Trump’s endgame?

AJE Washington: Week 3 of US-Iran war brings confusion as Trump shifts message; White House offers no clear endgame.

Al Jazeera’s special coverage from Washington DC examines the confusion surrounding the US war on Iran as it enters its third week, with President Trump’s shifting messaging raising questions about the endgame. White House correspondent Mike Hanna reports that the administration has offered no clarity on the mission objectives or timeline, with statements ranging from “it’s over” to “it’s just the beginning,” leaving Americans wary of another prolonged conflict.