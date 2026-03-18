America First vs Israel First: American troops, Israeli war?

Washington asks if Iran war serves “America First” or “Israel First,” as Trump-Netanyahu align and Rubio cites Israel striking first.

Al Jazeera’s special coverage from Washington DC examines whether the war on Iran serves “America First” or “Israel First” interests. With President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu speaking almost daily, analysts question whose objectives are driving the conflict—particularly after Secretary of State Marco Rubio acknowledged the US acted knowing Israel would attack first.