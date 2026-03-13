Inside America’s Iran war debate

US casualties spark concerns over unclear war objectives, raising fears of prolonged military risks in Iran.

In a special broadcast from Washington, DC, Al Jazeera examined deep political divisions in the US over the Iran war, particularly the possibility of deploying ground troops. White House correspondent Mike Hanna reported that President Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth refuse to discuss the issue publicly, keeping troop deployment an “operational” matter, making boots on the ground the war’s most divisive topic. Kristen Saloomey in New York noted that rising oil prices, despite the US being the world’s top producer, are hitting consumers and threatening Trump’s promise to curb inflation, with tanker traffic halted in the Strait of Hormuz.