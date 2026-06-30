The path from Gaza to Trump’s return

How the Biden administration’s response to October 7 reshaped US politics and influenced the 2024 presidential election.

What happened inside the White House after October 7, 2023, changed the course of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza and reshaped the Democratic Party. After three primary elections that could indicate the future of the Democratic base, a new book by Akbar Shahid Ahmed reveals the inside story of how the US administration never wavered in its support of Israel and planted roots for the return of Donald Trump.

In this episode:

Akbar Shahid Ahmed (@AkbarSAhmed), journalist and author of Crossing the Red Line

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Sonia Bhagat, with Spencer Cline, Jana Dabliz, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sari el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K Li, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our editorial intern is Jana Dabliz. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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