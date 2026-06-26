How did Colombia’s election split a nation in two?

Colombia elected its first right-wing president in years by a razor-thin margin.

Colombia just had the closest vote in its history. A right-wing political outsider with a Trump endorsement beat a left-wing veteran by less than a point. What does it mean for Colombia and for the Latin American left?

In this episode:

Teresa Bo (@TeresaBo), Al Jazeera Senior Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Sonia Bhagat with Spencer Cline, Jana Dabliz, Catherine Nouhan, Noor Wazwaz, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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