The children Gaza lost

What does a new UN report documenting the killing and suffering of Palestinian children in Gaza reveal?

A United Nations inquiry has documented the scale of child deaths in Gaza since October 2023. It lays out mass killings, destroyed hospitals, and blocked aid, even accusing Israel of war crimes and possible genocidal acts. What does accountability look like now?

In this episode:

Chris Sidoti, member of the UN’s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Fahrinisa Campana with Marcos Bartolomé, Tamara Khandaker, Jana Dabliz, and our host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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