What the World Cup looks like from Gaza

Gaza’s footballers train on broken pitches with no shoes. Why has FIFA’s rebuilding plan gone nowhere?

Gaza’s footballers have lost teammates, stadiums and entire seasons. Some have lost limbs. Yet they continue to play. As the World Cup unfolds across North America, Maram Humaid reports from Gaza on the athletes, coaches and fans determined to keep football alive.

In this episode:

Maram Humaid (@MaramGaza), Al Jazeera Reporter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé with Noor Wazwaz, Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Jana Dabliz, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Sarí el-Khalili. Alex Roldan is our sound designer.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our editorial intern is Jana Dabliz. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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