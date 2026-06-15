Inside Albania’s protests over Jared Kushner’s resort

Jared Kushner’s $1.4bn resort has sparked Albania’s biggest protests in years. Is the country’s coast for sale?

A remote Albanian island has a new nickname: Kushner Island. Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of US President Donald Trump and founder of investment firm Affinity Partners, plans to build a $1.4bn luxury resort there. The project has prompted large protests, with crowds chanting, “Albania is not for sale.” Is this the future Albanians want, or a sellout of their land to foreign wealth?

In this episode:

Mitchell Prothero (@mitchprothero), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, Noor Wazwaz and Marcos Bartolomé with Spencer Cline, Jana Dabliz, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili. Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. This episode was mixed by Rick Rush.

The Take is produced by Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our editorial intern is Jana Dabliz. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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