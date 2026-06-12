Why Mo Amer jokes to survive

He’s become one of the most prominent Palestinian voices in comedy, but can Mo Amer laugh through this moment?

Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer has spent years using humor to face pain, break silence, and speak for a people under fire. In a moment of deep loss, he turns to the stage again. What can comedy still cut through?

This is a story from the archives. This originally aired on November, 7 2025. None of the dates, titles or other references from that time have been changed.

In this episode:

Mo Amer (@realmoamer), Comedian, Actor & Writer

Episode credits:

This episode was updated by Noor Wazwaz. The original production team was Melanie Marich, Sonia Bhagat, Marcos Bartolomé and Tamara Khandaker, with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Amy Walters, Haleema Shah, Sarí el-Khalili, Farhan Rafid, Fatima Shafiq, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Kylene Kiang.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad Al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is the Take’s executive producer. Ney Alvarez is Al Jazeera’s head of audio.

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