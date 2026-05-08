Justice for Shireen: The American investigation

Four years after Shireen Abu Akleh’s killing, her family is still seeking US-backed accountability.

It’s been four years since Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was killed by Israeli forces. In those years, her family has pushed the United States government for one thing: an independent investigation into her killing that leads to real accountability. The Take looks into the push for justice in the US, and why it’s been so difficult to achieve.

This is a story from the archives. This originally aired on September 5, 2022. None of the dates, titles or other references from that time have been changed.

In this episode:

Lina Abu Akleh (@LinaAbuAkleh), Niece of Shireen Abu Akleh

Katherine Gallagher, Human Rights Attorney, Center for Constitutional Rights

Said Arikat (@SMArikat), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was updated by Sarí el-Khalili. The original production team was Negin Owliaei, Amy Walters, Ruby Zaman, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, and our guest host, Halla Mohieddeen.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.