Inside the Israeli bloc that could topple Netanyahu

Netanyahu’s rivals unite ahead of elections, but is this alliance strong enough to actually unseat him?

Israel’s opposition is uniting to try to unseat Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in upcoming elections. Former Prime Ministers Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid are joining forces, but deep divisions remain over the war with Iran and Israel’s future direction. As pressure mounts on Netanyahu after months of war and political turmoil, can the opposition really take power?

In this episode:

Mairav Zonszein (@MairavZ), Senior Israel Analyst, International Crisis Group

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili, with Spencer Cline, Chloe K. Li, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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