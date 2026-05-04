Would you bet on the next disaster? The rise of prediction markets

With the rise of prediction markets like Polymarket and Kalshi, where is the line for taking a bet on disaster?

Is the rise of prediction markets unstoppable? Companies like Polymarket and Kalshi have boomed and so have the controversies that surround them. US Senators are now banned from using such sites, and a US soldier has been charged over bets placed on the abduction of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. How is it already changing our reality?

In this episode:

Bobby Allyn (@BobbyAllyn), NPR Tech Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Noor Wazwaz with Spencer Cline, Marcos Bartolome, Catherine Nouhan, and our guest host, Tamara Khandaker. It was edited by Alexandra Locke. Alex Roldan is our sound designer.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our editorial intern is Tuleen Barakat. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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