Twitch to politics: Hasan Piker on Gaza and the US right-wing

Twitch streamer Hasan Piker tackles politics, Gaza, and culture for nearly 3M viewers.

With nearly three million Twitch followers, Hasan Piker is one of the internet’s biggest political streamers. He blends humor, culture, and masculinity talk with sharp political commentary, drawing young men away from the US alt-right. And on Gaza, he has become one of the loudest US voices for Palestine.

This is a story from the archives. This originally aired on August 19, 2025. None of the dates, titles or other references from that time have been changed.