Did Trump oversell a broken Iran ceasefire deal?

The US and Iran appear closer to a broader agreement, but disputes over sanctions relief remain.

US President Donald Trump claimed a deal with Iran was “largely negotiated”, before later saying talks were still ongoing. A draft US-Iran memorandum of understanding has sparked backlash in Washington, alarm in Israel and fresh questions over sanctions, nuclear talks and the shaky ceasefire. So how close are the two sides to a real agreement?

In this episode:

Ali Hashem (@alihashem), Al Jazeera Senior Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Sarí el-Khalili with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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