What’s behind the forced disappearances in Ecuador?

As Ecuador’s government cracks down on drug trafficking, how is it starting to impact civilians?

Ecuadorians say civilians are being abducted off the street as part of the military crackdown on drug cartels. President Daniel Noboa deployed Ecuador’s military to combat gangs after declaring an ‘internal armed conflict’ in 2024. A new film from Al Jazeera’s Faultlines hears from the family members of those who have been taken and human rights groups about the growing calls for justice.

In this episode:

Jeremy Young (@YoungRJeremy), Senior Investigative Producer, Al Jazeera

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K. Li with Tuleen Barakat, Marcos Bartolomé and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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