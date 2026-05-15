Hantavirus: how scared should we be?

Three deaths linked to a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship have revived memories of COVID-19. What has the world learned since?

Three people have died after a hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship, which provoked global concern and revived memories of COVID-19. Experts stress it is not the same virus, but after the pandemic, trust is fragile. What does this cruise ship outbreak reveal?

In this episode:

Dylan Scott (@dylanlscott), Senior Correspondent for Vox

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Noor Wazwaz and Sarí el-Khalili with Chloe K. Li, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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