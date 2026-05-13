Is the Pentagon’s UFO dump a political distraction?

After Department of Defense released files relating to UFOs, the internet combs through what is real and what isn’t.

The US Department of Defense released 162 files on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), following an order from President Donald Trump. The files included documents from the FBI, NASA, and the US State Department. As conspiracy theories soar all over the internet, what’s really in the files, and how significant is the release?

In this episode:

Anthony Lappe (@anthonylappe), Television producer and investigative reporter

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K. Li with Phillip Lanos, Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube