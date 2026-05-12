Inside US Democrats’ Gaza fight – and what it means for 2028 elections

Support for Israel was once untouchable in US politics. Now Democrats are divided. Is this a turning point for the party?

As Kamala Harris weighs another run in 2028, the Democratic Party faces a split over Israel policy. A new report suggests it may have cost votes in 2024. With a base that has shifted dramatically, can the party keep up with what its voters now expect?

In this episode:

Omar Baddar (@OmarBaddar), Political Analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Chloe K. Li, David Enders and Tuleen Barakat, with Spencer Cline, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Noor Wazwaz.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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