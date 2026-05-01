Michael Jackson’s biopic and what it leaves out

A new biopic revisits Michael Jackson – but what’s left out of his story, and who decides his legacy?

A new estate-backed film, Michael, tells the story of Michael Jackson’s rise from Gary, Indiana to global fame, highlighting hits like Thriller and his record-breaking success. But it ends before major scandals, and it leaves out the US musician’s race and politics, including his solidarity with Palestine. What story is being told, and what is being erased?

In this episode:

Sherry Zane, Historian

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Sarí el-Khalili, with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Noor Wazwaz and Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

Connect with us:

@AJEPodcasts on X, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube