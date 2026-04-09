Does a US-Iran ceasefire mean the end of the war?

After a US-Iran ceasefire deal, strikes slow but tensions remain. Will this hold or collapse?

After US President Donald Trump’s incendiary rhetoric pushed tensions toward the brink, Washington and Tehran have agreed to a ceasefire in the US-Israel war on Iran. But the deal is fragile, and key fronts like Lebanon remain tense, as Israel intensifies its attacks. What does this pause really change on the ground?

In this episode:

Imran Khan (@imranism), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K. Li with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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