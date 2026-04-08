How Trump’s promise to ‘wipe out’ Iran could backfire on US power

The world counts down to Trump’s threats of destruction.

‘A whole civilization will die tonight’ was the latest in US President Donald Trump’s escalating threats to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz. As the stakes rise, what potential does this brinkmanship have to reshape global power?

In this episode:

Trita Parsi (@tparsi), Executive Vice President, Quincy Institute

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and Chloe K. Li, with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, David Enders, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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