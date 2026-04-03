Palestine 36: A film about a revolt that nearly changed history

Director Annemarie Jacir on how Palestine 36 traces today’s crisis back to British colonial rule.

Before Israeli occupation, there was British colonialism. We speak to director Annemarie Jacir about Palestine 36, her epic film about the 1936 Palestinian revolt that almost succeeded, the often-forgotten roots of today’s crisis, and why this history still feels painfully present.

In this episode:

Annemarie Jacir (@AnnemarieJacir), Filmmaker and Writer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders, Sonia Bhagat, and Sarí el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Chloe K. Li, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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