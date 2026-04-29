What does Chornobyl look like 40 years later?

An inside look at Chornobyl, 40 years later – where radiation, abandoned cities, and war now collide.

An inside look at Chornobyl, 40 years after the disaster. The exclusion zone remains radioactive – now shaped by war. From deserted cities to returning wildlife and rising military risk, what’s unfolding there today raises urgent questions about nuclear danger and what the future might hold.

In this episode:

Nils Adler (@nilsadler1), Al Jazeera journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolome, Sonia Bhagat, and Chloe K Li, with Spencer Cline, Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Noor Wazwaz.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our editorial intern is Tuleen Barakat. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.