Is a US-Iran deal still possible?

As the Strait of Hormuz stays largely shut and Washington sends mixed signals, talks run through Islamabad and Moscow.

The Strait of Hormuz remains in effect closed with a US naval blockade still in place. About 3,000 Iran-bound containers are stranded in Pakistan as costs rise and Washington’s signals shift. Iran is pushing diplomacy from Moscow to Islamabad. Can talks to end the US-Israel war still move forward?

In this episode:

Osama Bin Javaid (@osamabinjavaid), Al Jazeera correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by David Enders and Chloe K Li with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, Sari el-Khalili and our guest host Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Tamara Khandaker and Sari el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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