More than $5 trillion in US taxes. Who gets it?

From war spending to healthcare cuts, US budget choices have real impacts. So who is the system really working for?

On Tax Day, trillions flow into the United States government. But new analysis shows a significant share is directed toward war, defense contractors, and border enforcement, while healthcare and food assistance face mounting pressures and cuts. As deficits grow and everyday costs rise, what do these budget choices reveal about who the system is built to serve, both in the US and beyond?

In this episode:

Lindsay Koshgarian (@lindsaykosh), Program Director, National Priorities Project

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Marcos Bartolomé and David Enders with Tamara Khandaker, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, Adhil Veetil, Firas Yateem, Michel Bou Dagher, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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