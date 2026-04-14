The Take: Who is keeping the fight alive in Sudan’s war?

What three years of war have done to Sudan.

Why is Sudan still at war? The answer starts with the powers fuelling the conflict. Three years into the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, millions are displaced and famine continues. With the US-Israeli war on Iran and the Strait of Hormuz driving up fuel and food costs, what will it take to put an end to the conflict?

In this episode:

Dallia Abdelmoniem (@dalliasd), Political Analyst

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker, with Noor Wazwaz, Sarí el-Khalili, Spencer Cline, Chloe K. Li, Tuleen Barakat, and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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