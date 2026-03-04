Why Iran’s system may endure the US–Israel strikes

Why Iran’s Islamic Republic is more prepared than Washington expected.

With Iran’s supreme leader killed and retaliation unfolding, the US and Israel appear to be testing the durability of the Islamic Republic. But Iran’s political system was designed to survive leadership loss and outside pressure. What does Washington misunderstand about Tehran’s structure, and how far is Iran prepared to go?

In this episode:

Ali Hashem, Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

