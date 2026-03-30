What is the ‘Greater Israel’ project?

A vision long embedded in Israeli politics is coming into clearer view. We look at the “Greater Israel” project – where it comes from, how it has shaped Israeli policy and territorial ambitions over time, and what it helps explain about Israel’s actions across the region.

In this episode:

Nour Odeh (@nour_odeh), Al Jazeera Correspondent

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Tamara Khandaker and Chloe K. Li, with Tuleen Barakat, Catherine Nouhan, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhemm. Rick Rush mixed this episode. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

The Take production team is Marcos Bartolomé, Sonia Bhagat, Spencer Cline, Sarí el-Khalili, Tamara Khandaker, Chloe K. Li, Alexandra Locke, Catherine Nouhan, Alex Roldan, and Noor Wazwaz. Our host is Malika Bilal.

Our editorial intern is Tuleen Barakat. Our engagement producers are Adam Abou-Gad and Vienna Maglio. Andrew Greiner is lead of audience engagement. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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