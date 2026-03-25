Inside Trump’s quiet plan to ‘take’ Cuba

As the world tries to reach Cuba through aid convoys, the US continues to impose a fuel blockade.

International convoys are bringing aid to Cuba to protest the US fuel blockade, as Cuba continues to fend off US threats of a takeover. With Cubans continuing to live under prolonged blackouts and the government preparing for military confrontation, can the Cuban government again survive the latest US effort to overthrow it?

In this episode:

Ed Augustin (@EdAugReporter), Journalist

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li and Sarí el-Khalili, with Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat, and our guest host, Kevin Hirten. It was edited by Alexandra Locke and Sarí el-Khalili.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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