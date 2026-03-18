Who will answer for the Iranian schoolchildren killed in Minab?

An investigation finds the Minab school strike may have been deliberate. Who can hold the US accountable?

A United States missile strike destroyed a primary school in Minab, Iran. It killed more than 170 people, most of them young children. An Al Jazeera investigation suggests the attack may have been deliberate. As US officials deny responsibility and launch an internal probe, can Americans hold the US accountable?

In this episode:

Hoda Katebi, Writer

Episode credits:

This episode was produced by Chloe K. Li, Sarí el-Khalili with Spencer Cline, Catherine Nouhan, Tuleen Barakat and our host, Malika Bilal. It was edited by Alexandra Locke.

Our sound designer is Alex Roldan. Our video editors are Hisham Abu Salah and Mohannad al-Melhem. Alexandra Locke is The Take’s executive producer.

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